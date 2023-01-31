The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Special Show With Orchestra

Tour poster

(SRO) John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, has added a special symphony show to serve as the finale of his previously announced winter 2023 US tour, "Performs Days of Future Passed."

Lodge will perform with the Coachella Valley Symphony on March 26 at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater in Rancho Mirage, CA. This is the only date on the tour that will feature an orchestra.



Lodge, together with his 10,000 Light Years Band and the Coachella Valley Symphony, will perform The Moody Blues' iconic Days of Future Passed album-which marked its 55th anniversary on November 10, 2022-in its entirety, with a special recording by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of Yes. Jon has been the lead vocalist with Yes since 2012, and is also John's son-in-law. The show will be rounded out by Lodge's self-written classic hits "Ride My See-Saw," "I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)," and "Isn't Life Strange", all making for a truly magical evening under the stars.



This will be John's first foray to the West Coast since he began touring with his band, and although it is a one-off, he hopes it will be the start of many more. The Moody Blues only performed 'Days' with a Symphony twice-once at the Hollywood Bowl, and once in Toronto-and John is looking forward to bringing the show once again to the Moody Blues fans, and perhaps some new listeners too, as they fill the amphitheater with their symphonic sound and take everyone back to 1967.



"The Coachella Valley Symphony approached me and asked me to perform Days of Future Passed with them at their new home at Rancho Mirage Amphitheater, and it intrigued me," says Lodge. "I had been developing a full orchestra concert, but it was something for the future. However, they are a passionate community music organization, and Alan (Hewitt, who is Lodge's Music Director and keyboardist) knew them from when he lived there, and so it seemed like a wonderful way to step my feet into the water, and a fabulous finale to the tour. I'm grateful to the 10,000 Light Years Band, Jon Davison and, of course, Graeme, for their belief in this project and helping bring my vision to life. And thank you to all the fans for Keeping the Faith."



Lodge's tour also coincides with the 50th anniversary of The Moody Blues' 1973 album Seventh Sojourn (released November 17, 1972) which spent 5 weeks at Number 1 on Billboard. It featured the LODGE-penned singles "I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)" and "Isn't Life Strange."



The March 26th show is a special 'one-off' performance, and the rest of the tour will feature a full electrifying show with a first half of "hits" including tributes to all his Moodies bandmates, followed by Days of Future Passed recreated in full. Listen to "Nights in White Satin," "Tuesday Afternoon," "Peak Hour," and more fill the room, and you'll be taken back to 1967, but at the same time, you'll hear what John has brought to this new version in his vocals, bass and harmonies, and how he sees the album 55 years later. In its own way, it can also be said to be a reflection of John's own life.

Tour dates for John Lodge's "Performs Days of Future Passed":

February 18 - Cary Hall, Lexington, MA

February 19 - Flying Monkey, Plymouth, NH

February 21 - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, NY

February 22 - The Warehouse, Fairfield, CT

February 24 - The Cabot, Beverly, MA

February 25 - Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT STANDING ONLY

February 26 - Jane Pickens Theatre, Newport, RI

February 28 - Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue, NY

March 1 - Sony Hall, New York. NY

March 3 - Newton Theatre, Newton, NJ SOLD OUT

March 4 - Keswick Theater, Glenside, PA

March 6 - Sandler Center, Virginia Beach, VA

March 7 - Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, MD SOLD OUT

March 9 - Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

March 10 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedra, FL

March 11 - The Lyric Theatre, Stuart, FL SOLD OUT

March 14 - Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, FL

March 15 - Amaturo Theater, Fort Lauderdale, FL

March 16 - Rock and Romance Cruise

March 26 - Special Symphony Show with Coachella Valley Symphony, Rancho Mirage Amphitheater, CA





Related Stories

The Moody Blues's John Lodge Announces Special Performance

John Lodge Releases Limited Edition Colored Vinyl Of Live album

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announces New Live Album

The Moody Blues' John Lodge To Release 'The Sun Will Shine'

More John Lodge