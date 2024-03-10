The Moody Blues' John Lodge To Release 'Days Of Future Passed - My Sojourn' On Vinyl And CD

(Chipster) John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is to release his latest studio album Days of Future Passed - My Sojourn on CD, with a special Limited Edition 180gram Platinum Vinyl to follow on April 12th. Special autographed bundles will also be available.

Over the last year John has been performing his version of this groundbreaking album, lovingly recreating it in full symphonic glory, and the reaction from audiences then led naturally to a studio recording. It was originally released in the UK, but following critical and fan acclaim, and John's passion around the release, he is delighted to finally be releasing the album in the USA. The recording tells the story of 'a day in the life', and includes "Nights in White Satin", "Tuesday Afternoon", and "Peak Hour", together with a very special recording of "Late Lament" by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of YES.

"This is an album that will reach into your heart with its gentleness and beauty and will refresh your soul as its hidden depths are re-discovered. I urge you to hear this masterpiece as a balm for modern times, it is most highly recommended" Progradar-October 5, 2023

The release will be followed by John's USA tour in July - rescheduled from February/March due to a medical issue. Lodge had this to say about the new release, "When I decided to call my album 'Days of Future Passed - My Sojourn', it was about this incredible album, but sitting here today, it feels very poignant that I've had my own 'sojourn' over the last couple of months... I've embraced this quiet time, been surrounded by the loving support of family and friends, and taken time to be thankful. However, I'm delighted to be able to bring this album to you in the USA, and be back on the road where I love!

"So, thank you to all the fans, the venues, the promoters, and my agent, for being so patient and working so hard to reschedule these dates.

"But most importantly, I'm so happy to announce that my album is being released in the USA. I loved seeing it released in the UK, but knew it needed to be available in the USA too!

"This journey began following conversations with Graeme as I wanted to continue to bring our music to the fans. Modern technology gives us great tools to recreate what we did in 1967, hopefully bringing out nuances or new emphases that weren't there before, but what is at the heart of it is an incredible album. I will always be grateful to Graeme, Justin, Mike and Ray, we created some wonderful music together, and for now, I'm grateful to Alan, Billy, Duffy and Jason, and of course Jon, for helping me continue on the path I love. Thank you to all for keeping the faith."

John Lodge 'Performs Days of Future Passed' July Tour

July 9 Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, FL

July 12 Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA

July 13 State Theatre, New Brunswick, NJ

July 15 Ocean City Music Pier, Ocean City, NJ

July 17 Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue, NY

July 18 The Warehouse, Fairfield, CT

July 20 Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown, NY

July 21 Memorial Hall, Plymouth, MA

July 23 Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua, NH

July 24 The Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH

July 26 The Wilbur, Boston, MA

July 27 Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT

July 29 Bardavon Opera House, Poughkeepsie, NY

Aug 2 Seminole Casino Hotel, Immokalee, FL (on sale March 12th)

Aug 3 Amaturo Theater, Fort Lauderdale, FL (on sale March 15th)

