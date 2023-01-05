Billy Sherwood's supergroup project, The Prog Collective, have released a brand new single called "A Matter Of Time", from their forthcoming album, "Seeking Peace".
The new song features Steve Hillage and Yes vocalist Jon Davison and the album will feature performances from James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Graham Bonnet (Rainbow), Steve Morse (Deep Purple/Dixie Dregs), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), Geoff Downes (Yes/Asia), Patrick Moraz (The Moody Blues/Yes), Frank DiMino, (Angel), Chester Thompson (Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention) and more.
"Seeking Peace" will be released in various formats including digitally, CD and purple marble vinyl starting January 27th. Stream "A Matter Of Time" Below:
Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail- Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour- more
Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time- Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year- more
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail
Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour
The Hold Steady Announce New Album With 'Sideways Skull'
The Prog Collective 'Seeking Peace' With Yes Star
David Bowie Saturday Night Takeover Coming To Radio Woodstock
Katatonia Premiere 'Birds' Video
Enterprise Earth Deliver 'Death Magick'
Asher Monroe Goes Behind The Scenes of XR Extended Reality Concert