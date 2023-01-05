The Prog Collective 'Seeking Peace' With Yes Star

Album art

Billy Sherwood's supergroup project, The Prog Collective, have released a brand new single called "A Matter Of Time", from their forthcoming album, "Seeking Peace".

The new song features Steve Hillage and Yes vocalist Jon Davison and the album will feature performances from James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Graham Bonnet (Rainbow), Steve Morse (Deep Purple/Dixie Dregs), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), Geoff Downes (Yes/Asia), Patrick Moraz (The Moody Blues/Yes), Frank DiMino, (Angel), Chester Thompson (Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention) and more.

"Seeking Peace" will be released in various formats including digitally, CD and purple marble vinyl starting January 27th. Stream "A Matter Of Time" Below:

