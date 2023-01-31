.

The String Cheese Incident Announce Spring Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | Published 01-31-2023

Tour poster

The String Cheese Incident have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a series of tour dates in select cities across the United States.

They will be kicking things off with an appearance at the Backwoods Music Festival in Ozark, AR on April 22nd and will wrap up the trek with a three night stand at Salvage Station in Asheville, NC and May 4th, 5th and 6th.

Artist pre-sale tickets will be available this Thursday, February 2, at 11am MT, followed by public on-sale this Friday, February 3. See the dates below:

April 22 - Backwoods Music Festival - Ozark, AR
April 26 - The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI
April 27 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI
April 28, 29 - Rivera Theatre - Chicago, IL
April 30 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN
May 4, 5, 6 - Salvage Station - Asheville, NC


