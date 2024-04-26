The String Cheese Incident Take Fans On Epic 'Roll Around The Sun'

(Big Hassle Media) The String Cheese Incident is thrilled to share "Roll Around The Sun," a nearly 10-minute, epic journey and exploration of rhythm and song. "Roll Around The Sun" was co-written by Jason Hann (SCI percussionist) and Brian Chapman (Zoo People) and features lead vocals by SCI's electric mandolin player Michael Kang. The song itself is a musical voyage with twists and turns, much like any voyage, even life itself. "Many of us witnessed the recent solar eclipse, and I hope that " Roll Around the Sun" can bring back some of those same feelings of awe and wonderment," says Hann.

"Roll Around The Sun" follows the release of "County Road Blues," and "Windy Mountain" - special bonus tracks from 2023's Lend Me A Hand. SCI is known for its immersive live show experience that continually pushes into unexpected terrain. The Colorado-bred six-piece handles everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity-a feat that's found them sharing stages with such wide-ranging artists as Lauryn Hill, Skrillex, James Brown, Billy Strings, Perry Farrell, Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band, and more.

The band will kick off their cross-country tour on May 16 in Charlottesville, VA and will be making stops at some of the best amphitheaters nationwide including their annual three-night stand at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The String Cheese Incident on Tour

May 16 @ Ting Pavilion | Charlottesville, VA

May 17 @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena | Atlantic City, NJ

May 18 @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway | Boston, MA

May 19 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME

May 21 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

May 23-24 @ Solshine Reverie | Chillicothe, IL

May 25-26 @ CaveJam at The Caverns | Pelham, TN

June 8 @ Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series | Beech Mountain, NC

June 21-22 @ Electric Forest | Rothbury, MI

June 26 @ Red Butte Garden | Salt Lake City, UT

June 27 - 28 @ Snow King Mountain | Jackson, WY

June 29-30 @ KettleHouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MT

July 12-14 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

July 25-27 @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre | Troutdale, OR

July 28 @ Remlinger Farms | Carnation, WA

Aug 2-4 @ Locomotion Festival | Felton, CA

Sept 12-15 @ Bender Jamboree | Las Vegas, NV

