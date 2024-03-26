Hear The String Cheese Incident's 'County Road Blues'

(Big Hassle Media) The String Cheese Incident have unveiled "County Road Blues" the second bonus track to be released from the band's most recent album Lend Me A Hand (2023). "County Road Blues" follows "Windy Mountain" which was released last month.

"In Bluegrass, the guitar players call these 'floaties.' You pick the notes and let the open strings ring out," says Bill Nershi. "When I bring bluegrass to the band it usually morphs into other styles and takes on a character all its own."

Lend Me A Hand, is the band's 8th studio album is a poignant yet high-spirited reflection on love, loss and resilience, and emerged as SCI coped with such life-changing events as the sudden death of their close friend Jesse Aratow (a member of their management team for most of the band's history). As they dreamed up a batch of songs firmly centered on their storytelling, the band joined forces with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Waxahatchee), a producer whose distinct vision helped SCI to fully embrace the album's rootsy simplicity.

Known for an immersive live show that continually pushes into unexpected terrain, the Colorado-bred six-piece handles everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity-a feat that's found them sharing stages with such wide-ranging artists as Lauryn Hill, Skrillex, James Brown, Billy Strings, Perry Farrell, Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band, and more.

SCI will kick off 2024 with their first live incident on April 6 at Texas Eclipse and will tour across the country making stops at some of the best amphitheaters nationwide including their annual three-night stand at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The String Cheese Incident on Tour

April 6 @ Texas Eclipse | Burnet, TX

May 16 @ Ting Pavilion | Charlottesville, VA

May 17 @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena | Atlantic City, NJ

May 18 @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway | Boston, MA

May 19 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME

May 21 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

May 23-24 @ Solshine Reverie | Chillicothe, IL

May 25-26 @ CaveJam at The Caverns | Pelham, TN

June 8 @ Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series | Beech Mountain, NC

June 21-22 @ Electric Forest | Rothbury, MI

June 26 @ TBD | Salt Lake City, UT

June 27 - 28 @ Snow King Mountain | Jackson, WY

June 29-30 @ KettleHouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MT

July 12-14 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

July 25-27 @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre | Troutdale, OR

July 28 @ Remlinger Farms | Carnation, WA

Aug 2-4 @ Locomotion Festival | Felton, CA

Sept 12-15 @ Bender Jamboree | Las Vegas, NV

