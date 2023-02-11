Tom Petty's Extended Fillmore Performance Of Van Morrison Classic Streaming

(hennemusic) Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers are streaming video of an extended performance of the 1964 Van Morrison classic, "Gloria", from the "Live at the Fillmore 1997" release.

Petty and the band can be seen delivering the tune - originally recorded by Them - during their 20-night residency at the iconic San Francisco venue.

The Fillmore release features more covers than originals, paying tribute to the artists and songs that shaped Petty's love of music as he was growing up; highlights include versions of tracks first recorded by Bob Dylan, J.J. Cale, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, Chuck Berry, and more, and guest appearances by The Byrds' front man Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker.

The shows at the Fillmore ended up being some of the most joyful, honest, inspirational and prolific experiences of the band's career, creating a unique bond between the group and their fans

"We all feel this might be the highpoint of our time together as a group," Petty told the crowd at the final show. "It's going to be hard to get us off this stage tonight."

Steam video of the extended "Gloria" performance here.

