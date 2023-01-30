U2 Stream Songs Of Surrender Version Of 'With Or Without You'

(hennemusic) U2 is streaming a new version of their 1987 classic, "With Or Without You", from the forthcoming collection, "Songs Of Surrender."

The lead single from "The Joshua Tree" is one of 40 songs from the group's extensive history that were re-recorded during sessions over the past two years for the project, which was curated and produced by The Edge.

Due March 17, the set presents what the group refers to the process as "a musical reimagining" of their material, resulting in a completely new recordings of each track, which includes the arrangements and, in some cases, new lyrics.

"Most of our work was written and recorded when we were a bunch of very young men," says The Edge. "Those songs mean something quite different to us now. Some have grown with us. Some we have outgrown. But we have not lost sight of what propelled us to write those songs in the first place. The essence of those songs is still in us."

Learn more and stream "With Or Without You" here.





