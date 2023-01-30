.

U2 Stream Songs Of Surrender Version Of 'With Or Without You'

Bruce Henne | Published 01-30-2023

U2 Stream Songs Of Surrender Version Of 'With Or Without You'
Album art

(hennemusic) U2 is streaming a new version of their 1987 classic, "With Or Without You", from the forthcoming collection, "Songs Of Surrender."

The lead single from "The Joshua Tree" is one of 40 songs from the group's extensive history that were re-recorded during sessions over the past two years for the project, which was curated and produced by The Edge.

Due March 17, the set presents what the group refers to the process as "a musical reimagining" of their material, resulting in a completely new recordings of each track, which includes the arrangements and, in some cases, new lyrics.

"Most of our work was written and recorded when we were a bunch of very young men," says The Edge. "Those songs mean something quite different to us now. Some have grown with us. Some we have outgrown. But we have not lost sight of what propelled us to write those songs in the first place. The essence of those songs is still in us."

Learn more and stream "With Or Without You" here.


Related Stories
U2 Stream Songs Of Surrender Version Of 'With Or Without You'

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman Premiering On St. Patrick's Day

U2 To Deliver Songs Of Surrender In March

U2's Bono Announces Additional Stories Of Surrender Dates

Bono Announces More 'Stories of Surrender' Dates

More U2 News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Day In Rock

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Freaks on Parade Tour- Ghost Pop-Up- Journey's Schon and Cain Take Stage Together Despite Legal Battle- more

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording- Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old'- Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals- more

advertisement

Reviews

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Latest News

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce Freaks on Parade Tour

Ghost 'Reverence & Resurrection' Pop-Up Event Announced

Coldplay Add Dates To North American Music Of The Spheres Tour

The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley Coming Next Month

Radiohead Offshoot The Smile Announce North American Tour and Live EP

Alice Cooper In The Studio For Billion Dollar Babies 50th Anniversary

Norma Jean Look Back With '1994' Video

U2 Stream Songs Of Surrender Version Of 'With Or Without You'

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.