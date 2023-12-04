Final 4 U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere Dates Announced

(fcc) Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation today announced that a final 4 dates have been added for U2's globally-acclaimed 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' bringing the band's run in the desert to a total of 40 nights, running through March 2, 2024.

The announcement of these final four additional shows follows the overwhelming, sustained demand for 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere', a first-of-its-kind live music experience which continues to make headlines around the globe as it ushers in a new era of live entertainment with the world's biggest rock band, U2, in the world's most cutting-edge venue, Sphere.

Today's announcement gives fans a final opportunity to catch 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' before "the greatest show on earth" (London Evening Standard) completes its extraordinary run at Sphere. These final four dates cement U2:UV's position as the hottest ticket in town through early March next year:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

The record-setting, unprecedented launch of 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' marks U2's first live outing in four years and Sphere is the only place fans can see this show. Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton will once again be joined onstage by Bram van den Berg, sitting in on drums for Larry Mullen Jr.

In addition to securing the top spot at Triple A radio, U2's latest track 'Atomic City' also topped Billboard's Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart and Billboard's Adult Alternative Airplay Chart. U2 leads the latter for most No. 1's in the chart's history with 14 total rulers.

