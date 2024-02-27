.

U2 Share Grammy Awards Performance Of Atomic City

Bruce Henne | 02-27-2024
(hennemusic) U2 is sharing video of its performance of "Atomic City" from the 2024 Grammy Awards. The band was linked into the February 4 Los Angeles broadcast to deliver the 2023 single as part of the "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" residency in Las Vegas.

First issued last fall in sync with the new venue's opening, the song is itself a 1950s nickname for Las Vegas from a time when nuclear fascination swept the nation and the city promoted itself as a center of atomic tourism due to its proximity to the Nevada Test Site.

U2 will release a 2-track vinyl edition of "Atomic City" as part of Record Store Day 2024 on April 20; it will present a brand-new live performance recording alongside a remix by Mike WiLL Made-It, available for the first time physically.

U2 will wrap up its Sphere residency on March 2; stream video of the Grammy Awards performance here.

