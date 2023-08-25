Nellie McKay Releases First LP of Original Music in 13 Years

(Kid Logic) Under the lonesome cry of the midnight train, stars twinkling over hillbilly lights in the mountain fog, Nellie McKay returns with Hey Guys, Watch This (August 25, Hungry Mouse Records), her first album of original material in 13 years.

Nellie will be touring the US throughout 2023, including a release party tonight in New York City at Le Poisson Rouge. Recorded in Charleston, West Virginia with The Carpenter Ants and a roving retinue of musical compadres, Hey Guys, Watch This traces the haunted sounds of Appalachia to a renaissance of revelry. So unpack your washtub bass, fill up your red cup and pull on your sh*tkickers 'cause the night is young and the moon is bright, even if we're not.

Hey Guys, Watch This musician credits: The Carpenter Ants are Michael Lipton / guitar & vocals, Ted Harrison / bass & vocals, James Little / drums & vocals, Mark Bates / vocals, plus Ron Sowell / harmonica, Tim Carbone / fiddle, Alexi David / upright bass & vocals.

TOUR DATES

Aug 25 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

Aug 26 Delaware Water Gap, PA Deerhead Inn

Sept 15 Naples, NY Hollerhorn Distilling

Oct 11 Minneapolis, MN The Dakota

Oct 14 Calumet, MI Red Jacket Jamboree

Oct 17 Evanston, IL Space

Nov 3 Washington, DC The Hamilton Live

Nov 5 Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theater

Nov 10 Wilmington, DE

Arden Gild Hall

Nov 17 Pittsburgh, PA The Andy Warhol Museum

