Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and More Added to Ronnie Milsap Tribute Show

(Absolute Publicity) Earlier this summer, Country Music Hall of Fame member Ronnie Milsap revealed his final Nashville concert, a special tribute event taking place October 3 at Bridgestone Arena. Milsap today announced eleven additional artists who will join the lineup to salute the musical icon as he closes this chapter of his legendary career.
Newly-announced guest entertainers are Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman, Ray Stevens, Pam Tillis, The Gatlin Brothers, Hunter Hayes, Mark Wills, The McCrary Sisters, The Los Lonely Boys and Elizabeth Cook.
"I'm so excited about my last show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and the amazing lineup of artists," says Milsap. "I love Nashville and the amazing career my fans have given me. 'I wouldn't have missed it for the world!' Please join me. It will be a very special night."
Previously-announced performers include Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Randy Houser, Sara Evans, Lorrie Morgan, Neal McCoy, BRELAND, Phil Vassar, Terri Clark, The Band of Heathens and Charlie McCoy. Sixwire will serve as the house band. The evening will honor Milsap and his 50-plus year career, his celebrated catalog and his lasting influence on country music. Ticket holders can expect several special surprise guest performances.
