Stephen Sanchez's 'Until I Found You' Reaches 3x Platinum

(Republic) Breakout singer/songwriter Stephen Sanchez's hit love song, "Until I Found You," is officially RIAA 3x Platinum Certified. Originally released in 2021, the breathtaking single became an overnight success, garnering billions of streams and catapulting Stephen into the limelight. "Until I Found You" will also be featured on Stephen's debut album, Angel Face, out 9/22 via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

Beautifully nostalgic and irresistibly romantic, "Until I Found You" has captured the hearts of the masses - including none other than Sir Elton John, who invited Stephen on stage during his headlining show at Glastonbury to perform the song, praising his songwriting abilities and captivating vocals. Earlier this year, Sofia Richie flew the 20-year-old sensation out to France to perform "Until I Found You," her favorite song, as she walked down the aisle at her wedding to Elliot Grainge. Stephen has also performed "Until I Found You" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"Until I Found You" will be featured on Stephen's highly-anticipated debut album, along with recent singles "Be More," "Only Girl," and "Evangeline." The 50's and 60's-inspired album boasts 13 stunning tracks that are certain to pull at your heartstrings. This fall, fans will have the opportunity to hear the 3x platinum track live as Stephen kicks off his nationwide tour, making stops at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Terminal 5 in New York, and 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.

Stay tuned for more updates from Stephen...and mark your calendar for 9/22!

