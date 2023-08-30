Jack Harlow Releases 'Denver' Video

(Atlantic) Multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper/actor/entrepreneur/philanthropist Jack Harlow returns with the cinematic visual for "Denver," from his acclaimed, third studio album, 'Jackman.,' released in late April. The Eliel Ford-directed visual was filmed in Denver, Colorado and is the third music video from Jackman., following the release of "Gang Gang Gang" and "They Don't Love It," both of which were filmed in Louisville, Kentucky & directed by Ford.
Earlier this month, the Kentucky-native announced the first-of-its-kind, No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour. Produced by Live Nation and Production Simple, the Kentucky superstar will take his 3rd annual hometown shows to a new level with an exclusive 6-city tour, with stops across Kentucky. The tour will kick off on Friday, November 24th at Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro and will wrap up in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Sunday, December 3rd.
Announced only days prior, 'Jackman.' was released in late April and received immediate praise from critics and fans alike. Billboard called the album "a surprisingly urgent showcase of his technical skills as an MC," while Complex declared that Harlow "hit his personal best with 'Jackman.'" The album was also revered highly by New York Times, Rolling Stone, XXL, FADER and more.
On the heels of the release of 'Jackman.,' Harlow was honored with a "Hometown Heroes" banner in Louisville, KY. He also made his acting debut as the lead role in the remake of the cultural classic "White Men Can't Jump."
The 25-year-old superstar also officially launched The Jack Harlow Foundation, which will serve as the Louisville, KY native's primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place.
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album- Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'- Guns N' Roses- U2- Pink Floyd- more
Foreigner Announce Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour Las Vegas Residency- Job For A Cowboy Return- more
Carrie Underwood Rocks Nashville With Guns N' Roses- Jon Pardi Takes 'Your Heart Or Mine' To No. 1- Zach Bryan- more
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album With Title Track Stream
Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'
Guns N' Roses Ignite Stadiums On North American Tour
Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience Fan Portal Announced
Taking Back Sunday Release 'S'old' Video And Announce Album
AXS TV Announce Rockin' Fall Programming Lineup
Pink Floyd Remaster 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues
Bad Wolves Drop Off Asking Alexandra's Pyscho Thunder Tour