Jack Harlow Releases 'Denver' Video

(Atlantic) Multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper/actor/entrepreneur/philanthropist Jack Harlow returns with the cinematic visual for "Denver," from his acclaimed, third studio album, 'Jackman.,' released in late April. The Eliel Ford-directed visual was filmed in Denver, Colorado and is the third music video from Jackman., following the release of "Gang Gang Gang" and "They Don't Love It," both of which were filmed in Louisville, Kentucky & directed by Ford.

Earlier this month, the Kentucky-native announced the first-of-its-kind, No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour. Produced by Live Nation and Production Simple, the Kentucky superstar will take his 3rd annual hometown shows to a new level with an exclusive 6-city tour, with stops across Kentucky. The tour will kick off on Friday, November 24th at Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro and will wrap up in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Sunday, December 3rd.

Announced only days prior, 'Jackman.' was released in late April and received immediate praise from critics and fans alike. Billboard called the album "a surprisingly urgent showcase of his technical skills as an MC," while Complex declared that Harlow "hit his personal best with 'Jackman.'" The album was also revered highly by New York Times, Rolling Stone, XXL, FADER and more.

On the heels of the release of 'Jackman.,' Harlow was honored with a "Hometown Heroes" banner in Louisville, KY. He also made his acting debut as the lead role in the remake of the cultural classic "White Men Can't Jump."

The 25-year-old superstar also officially launched The Jack Harlow Foundation, which will serve as the Louisville, KY native's primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place.

