Phil Manzanera And Andy Mackay (Roxy Music) Set To Release New Album

(HGM) Guitarist Phil Manzanera and saxophonist Andy Mackay (Roxy Music) are set to release a new instrumental album, AM PM. AM PM is due out on October 13th via BFD/The Orchard. The saxophone and guitar-heavy, ambient set captures the instrumental interplay and unique textural sounds for which Manzanera and Mackay have come to be known for.

Of AM PM, Phil Manzanera commented, "During the covid lockdowns I was working on songs with Tim Finn (Split Enz,Crowded House) but I also had an urge to do some spontaneous instrumental music. I rang Andy Mackay and asked if he would be interested in working on an album together, he was, and thus the AM PM album was started. After the discipline of working on song structures, it was very liberating to just try and find solutions to unstructured bits of music. It's like starting out on a journey with no idea of where to go and then ending the journey in a beautiful location. The music has turned out to be nothing like we could have pre-written and difficult to categorize except to say it's really a musical expression of our two brains still interacting 50 years on".

The official video for "Blue Skies" was compiled and directed by Phil Manzanera using footage and photos shot by his son, Charlie Targett-Adams, an accomplished film, documentary and music video director (www.ctacta.co.uk). Click here to access the audio single for "Blue Skies".

AM PM is co-produced, engineered and mixed by Mike Boddy (Roxy Music, Bryan Ferry, The Fall) and recorded at Phil Manzanera's Gallery Studios, and 5DB, London. The album features Manzanera on guitars, Andy Mackay on saxes, Anna Phoebe on violin, Seth Scott on flute, George Goode on tuba, Paul Thompson on drums, Yazz Ahmed on flugelhorn and Mike Boddy on bass/programming/keyboards.

Roxy Music (Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay along with Bryan Ferry, Brian Eno and Paul Thompson) formed in 1971, establishing themselves as elegant, art school rockers. Their meteoric rise continued for 12 years until the band decided to take a break. During Roxy Music's extended hiatus (18 years!), Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay joined together to release numerous albums under the moniker The Explorers. Roxy Music returned to the fray in 2001 with an international, sold-out tour and continued to play to worldwide audiences until 2010. In March, 2019, Roxy Music was inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame and played live at the ceremony. The Autumn of 2022 saw the 50th anniversary of Roxy Music; that same year the band played selected dates worldwide, culminating with a sold-out show at London's O2 Arena.

Just after the Rock N' Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony, Manzanera and Mackay teamed up again for the limited release of ROXYMPHONY, the CD and LP package of their critically-acclaimed Queen Elizabeth Hall (London) concert from 2018. The special event featured classic Roxy Music songs reimagined with a 20-piece orchestra and the Owl Parliament Choir. Manzanera and Mackay were responsible for the orchestration and were at the helm of the performance. On October 20th, BFD/The Orchard will release the CD/LP package widely for the first time. To experience ROXYMPHONY, please click here. Click here to pre-order ROXYMPHONY. Please see below for the track listing.

Phil Manzanera is one of the UK's best-known musicians and record producers, having shot to prominence in the early '70's as the lead guitarist with Roxy Music. He is acknowledged as one of the world's leading guitarists and is in much demand both as a performer and record producer. Now in his fifth decade as a professional musician, in addition to his work with Roxy Music, he has worked with many music luminaries, including Steve Winwood, David Gilmour, John Cale, Godley and Creme, Nico (Velvet Underground) and John Wetton (King Crimson, Asia). He has co-written material with many artists, including Brian Eno, Tim Finn, Robert Wyatt and David Gilmour. Manzanera co-wrote Pink Floyd's single "One Slip," from their 1988 MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON album. Manzanera has also produced seminal albums for Spanish-speaking artists Draco Rosa, Enrique Bunbury, Héoes del Silencio Aterciopelados, Paralamas and Fito Paez.

Saxophonist Andy Mackay is a musician, composer and founding member of Roxy Music. In addition to his work with the band, he has recorded several solo albums including the most recent, 3PSALMS (2018), a synthesis of his various influences. He has also recorded several projects for film and television, including the BAFTA-Award-winning British television show, "Rock Follies," which has just now been relaunched as a successful stage musical in the UK. Mackay has penned a book, "Electronic Music," detailing the subject, and taking a break from music has studied Theology at London University.

AM PM track listing:

1. Blue Skies

2. Mat 1

3. Yazz

4. EGM

5. Ambiente

6. Newanna

7. CC

8. Ambulante

9. Seth

ROXYMPHONY track listing:

Side One:

1. Song For Europe

2. Out Of The Blue

3. More Than This

4. Bitter Sweet

Side Two:

1. In Every Dream Home A Heartache

2. Sentimental Fool

3. Tara

Related Stories

More Manzanera News