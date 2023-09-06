BMG Announce First Ever Career Spanning Collection Of Richard Hawley's Music

(PR) Following the recent appearance of his co-written songs with Jarvis Cocker in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City film, and the success of the award-winning Standing At The Sky's Edge musical, which features 20 Richard Hawley songs and won Best New Musical and handed Hawley Best Original Score at the 2023 Olivier Awards, today (6 September) BMG announce the first ever Richard Hawley collection; Now Then: The Very Best of Richard Hawley.

Richard Hawley is widely recognised as both one of the UK's greatest songwriters and one of its most respected. Alongside two Mercury Music Prize Nominations, a BRIT award nomination and four UK Top 10 Albums, the Sheffield native songwriter has collaborated with the likes of Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Lisa Marie Presley, Paul Weller and Elbow.

Curated by Hawley and long-term collaborator Colin Elliot, Now Then spans his twenty plus year career, exhibiting all facets of his songwriting mastery; marrying his most cinematic moments with his most tender, his best loved work and a host of hidden gems from his early work, to create a collection for both his hardcore fanbase and the perfect entry point for his newest fans.

In addition to tracks from Richard Hawley (2001), Late Night Final (2001), Lowedges (2003), Coles Corner (2005), Lady's Bridge (2007), Truelove's Gutter (2009), Standing at the Sky's Edge (2012), Hollow Meadows (2015) and Further (2019). The collection also features examples of his work for television, including the gorgeous 'Not The Only Road' (originally titled 'The Only Road' from Lowedges), which he recently re-recorded for The Full Monty TV series, and his 2019 blistering version of Bob Dylan's 'Ballad Of A Thin Man' which was recorded for the finale of season five of Peaky Blinders.

Now Then: The Very Best Of Richard Hawley will be released on 20 October and available as a 2CD set, 2LP colour vinyl collection housed in a gatefold sleeve, digital download and on streaming platforms.

2CD Tracklisting:

CD 1

1. Open Up Your Door

2. Midnight Train

3. Tonight the Streets Are Ours

4. Coles Corner

5. Ballad of a Thin Man (Full Version)

6. Baby, You're My Light

7. She Brings The Sunlight

8. Not The Only Road {unreleased}

9. Which Way

10. My Little Treasures

11. Naked In Pitsmoor

12. Standing At the Sky's Edge

13. Long Black Train

14. Heart of Oak

15. You Don't Miss Your Water (Till Your River Runs Dry)

16. The Ocean

CD 2

1. Don't Stare at the Sun

2. I Still Want You

3. Off My Mind

4. For Your Lover Give Some Time

5. Just Like The Rain

6. I'm On Nights

7. Seek It

8. Serious

9. Precious Sight

10. Remorse Code

11. Alone

12. Born Under a Bad Sign

13. Our Darkness

14. Run For Me

15. Coming Home

16. There's a Storm a'Comin'

