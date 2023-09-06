Dre & Snoop's 'Nuthin' But A G Thang' Gets The Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band Treatment

(Rap and Soul) "Big Crown is the label that pays me" - y'all know this one, Dr Dre and Snoop Doggy Dogg's G-funk anthem 'Nuthin' But A G Thang', now in the capable steel pan-playing hands of Hamburg's Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band.
The new sound of West Coast cook-outs, the Bacao gang reinvent the whiny synth lines, recalibrate the funk and bring a whole new instrumental flavour to back their recent take on The Game's 'How We Do'. Guaranteed to have you counting "1,2,3 and to the 4" in no time.
'How We Do' is yet another audacious hip-hop flip from Big Crown's marquee ensemble; their hit list now reading as a hip-hop who's who featuring Drake's 'Hotline Bling', Dr Dre's 'Xxplosive', Jay-Z's 'Dirt Off Your Shoulder' and Notorious BIG's 'Juicy'.
