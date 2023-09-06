'The Art of Darkness: A History Of Goth' with John Robb Added To Tomorrow's Ghosts

(Sonic) Next month, TOMORROW'S GHOSTS will return for its highly anticipated HALLOWEEN GATHERING. On Friday 27th and Saturday 28th October, the Whitby weekender is back for a true celebration of all things gothic at its spiritual home, with very final day tickets on sale.

As a final appetiser, Tomorrow's Ghosts is delighted to announce a special additional event for its Saturday... 'The Art of Darkness: A History Of Goth' with John Robb.

Owner of Louder Than War, member of The Membranes and Goldblade, a renowned music journalist, talking head, and established author in his own right; John Robb has established his reputation as a pillar of the music community over several decades.

Having long flown the flag for gothic culture throughout his career, in 2023, he published his labour of love to the genre in 'The Art of Darkness: A History Of Goth'; a new book that promises the first ever complete overview of Goth culture. After a decade of work, countless interviews, and immersion deep into the culture, John Robb's definitive book documents a journey deep into The Art Of Darkness. And on Saturday 28th October he will be appearing at Whitby Pavilion to talk about it in-person.

A deep dive into the enduring culture and the social, historical and political backdrop that created the space for the art of darkness to thrive, John's book traces Goth's journey from the fall of Rome and to its ongoing legacy in with Instagram and Tik Tok influencers, via diversions through Lord Byron, European folk tales, Indian Sadhus, Gothic architecture, Romantic poets, philosophers, and idealists before coalescing through the dark end of etc the sixties youthquake and then blooming like Baudelaire's Les Fleurs Du Mal in the post-punk period.

Speaking about the Gothic legacy and his book 'The Art of Darkness: A History of Goth', John Robb says:

"Every generation has got to deal with the blues - embrace the melancholy! Find a beauty in the darkness, a poetry in sex and death! Whether it's the Roman love of ghost stories, Middle Ages European macabre folk tales, Romantic poets or the original Gothic tribes sacking the eternal city, a walk on the dark side had always had its attractions. In the post-punk period Generation Xerox saw music, clothes and culture come together to create one of the most enduring pop cultures of them all that still resonates to this day."

With the book featuring guest interviews with a who's who of famous goths from Killing Joke to The Cure, John Robb will be animating his Whitby appearance with a special live Q&A with bonafide goth originals Rosie Garland and Tom Ashton (of The March Violets, who will also be performing at the festival later that night).

