Josh Turner's Greatest Hits Album Arrives

() For the first time, MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner has released a collection of his top tracks and fan favorites, Greatest Hits, which is out today. With his deep bass voice, Josh Turner has sold more than six and a half million records, reached five and a half billion global streams, and has become an unforgettable hitmaker on country radio.
Turner's Greatest Hits features 11 of his biggest songs from seven of his studio albums. The project includes his five No. 1 hits - "Your Man," certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA; "Would You Go With Me," certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA; "Why Don't We Just Dance," certified double-Platinum by the RIAA; "All Over Me," certified Gold by the RIAA; and "Hometown Girl," certified double-Platinum by the RIAA. No Greatest Hits album would be complete without Turner's self-penned signature song, "Long Black Train," which has over 315 million streams and is certified Platinum by the RIAA.
Fans can now purchase exclusive merchandise from the Josh Turner store including two unique CD Collector's Boxes which include t-shirts, CD's, and signed art cards by Turner. A limited-edition Josh Turner Denim Jacket + Patches Bundle is also available now which features a limited-edition tour patch and 11 additional patches which represent all 11 songs from Turner's Greatest Hits album.
TRACK LISTING
1. "Would You Go With Me" (From the album Your Man)
Written by Shawn Camp and John Scott Sherrill
Produced by Frank Rogers
2. "Firecracker" (From the album Everything Is Fine)
Written by Josh Turner, Pat McLaughlin and Shawn Camp
Produced by Frank Rogers
3. "Hometown Girl" (From the album Deep South)
Written by Marc Beeson and Daniel Tashian
Produced by Kenny Greenberg
4. "Long Black Train" (From the album Long Black Train)
Written by Josh Turner
Produced by Mark Wright and Frank Rogers
5. Why Don't We Just Dance (From the album Haywire)
Written by Jim Beavers, Jonathan Singleton and Darrell Brown
Produced by Frank Rogers
6. All Over Me (From the album Haywire)
Written by Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson and Rhett Akins
Produced by Frank Rogers
7. "Your Man" (From the album Your Man)
Written by Chris Stapleton, Chris DuBois and Jace Everett
Produced by Frank Rogers
8. "Time Is Love" (From the album Punching Bag)
Written by Tony Martin, Mark Nesler and Tom Shapiro
Produced by Frank Rogers
9. "I Wouldn't Be A Man" (From the album Haywire)
Written by Rory Bourke and Mike Reid
Produced by Frank Rogers
10. "Me And God" (featuring Dr. Ralph Stanley and Marty Roe, Gene Johnson and Dana Williams
of Diamond Rio) (From the album Your Man)
Written by Josh Turner
Produced by Frank Rogers
11. "I Serve A Savior" (From the album I Serve A Savior)
Written by Josh Turner and Mark Narmore
Produced by Kenny Greenberg
