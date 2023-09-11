Randy Houser, Lee Brice and More To Rock Free Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Birthday Bash

() The World Famous Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, Music City's legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its birthday in downtown Nashville on Sunday, September 17th.
As part of the celebration, Tootsie's Orchid Lounge will feature entertainment on the outdoor Broadway stage throughout the day starting at 11 a.m. A FREE star-studded concert that is open to the public.
Featured 2023 #BirthdayBash headliners include viral sensation Oliver Anthony ("Rich Men North Of Richmond", "Aint Gotta Dollar"), 'golden-voiced' Randy Houser ("How Country Feels", "Boots On"), Lee Brice ("I Don't Dance", "A Woman Like You", "Love Like Crazy"), Montgomery Gentry ("Something To Be Proud Of", "My Town", "Where I Come From"), Jamey Johnson ("In Color", "Give It Away", "High Cost Of Living"), Colt Ford ("Back", "Roll With Me", "Dirt Road Anthem"), and more! The annual Broadway street party features performances from country music's finest, and you never know who will show up!!
Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Annual Birthday Bash attracts some of the biggest stars in music, including surprise appearances.
Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue- Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show- more
AC/DC Reveal Band Lineup For Power Trip- Blue Ridge Rock Festival Final Days Canceled- Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show- more
Dierks Bentley Wraps Gravel & Gold Tour- Zach Bryan Spends Second Week At No. 1- Jimmy Buffett's Legacy Continues- more
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Nickelback Reminds Us They Have Feelings In New Documentary
Tesla Launching New Round Of The Las Vegas Residency Dates
The Flower Kings Deliver 'Mother Earth' Video
Rod Wave Announces North American Nostalgia Tour
Reign Of Z Release 'Nothing Gold Can Stay' Video
Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue
Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show
Metallica Share Debut Texas Performance Of 'Orion'