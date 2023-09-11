.

Randy Houser, Lee Brice and More To Rock Free Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Birthday Bash

09-11-2023

() The World Famous Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, Music City's legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its birthday in downtown Nashville on Sunday, September 17th.

As part of the celebration, Tootsie's Orchid Lounge will feature entertainment on the outdoor Broadway stage throughout the day starting at 11 a.m. A FREE star-studded concert that is open to the public.

Featured 2023 #BirthdayBash headliners include viral sensation Oliver Anthony ("Rich Men North Of Richmond", "Aint Gotta Dollar"), 'golden-voiced' Randy Houser ("How Country Feels", "Boots On"), Lee Brice ("I Don't Dance", "A Woman Like You", "Love Like Crazy"), Montgomery Gentry ("Something To Be Proud Of", "My Town", "Where I Come From"), Jamey Johnson ("In Color", "Give It Away", "High Cost Of Living"), Colt Ford ("Back", "Roll With Me", "Dirt Road Anthem"), and more! The annual Broadway street party features performances from country music's finest, and you never know who will show up!!

Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Annual Birthday Bash attracts some of the biggest stars in music, including surprise appearances.

