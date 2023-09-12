Frank Sinatra Platinum Featuring Unreleased and Rare Tracks Coming

(Reybee) In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Frank Sinatra's signing to Capitol Records, a moment that transformed his career and solidified his standing as one of the greatest interpretive singers of all time, Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), in conjunction with Frank Sinatra Enterprises, announces the October 27 release of Frank Sinatra Platinum, a Sinatra Capitol-era spanning set with newly remastered audio plus rare and previously unreleased tracks.
Available on 4LP, 2CD, and digital formats, the 44-track collection features a cross-section of Sinatra's most beloved songs and sought-after rarities. From the swinging "I've Got You Under My Skin" and ebullient "Come Fly With Me" to the breathtaking "Moonlight in Vermont" and torch song "Only The Lonely," the set also includes previously unreleased tracks culled from the Capitol vaults along with alternate takes, a test track, radio spots and session takes that reveal Sinatra's in-studio artistry. An exclusive deluxe 4LP edition and new signature items will be available exclusively at Sinatra.com.
From 1953-1962, Sinatra recorded more than 300 songs for Capitol Records, most included on landmark concept albums he pioneered. His tenure at the label set him apart from all other vocalists of the 20th century and quite possibly of all time, making it the finest body of recorded work in popular music.
On September 23, the highly anticipated World Premiere of Sinatra The Musical, based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon, will debut at Birmingham Rep, in Birmingham, UK, and run through October 28. The spectacular new musical features twenty actors and seventeen musicians performing over twenty-five of Sinatra's most legendary songs.
For two months beginning in mid-October, SiriusXM's Siriusly Sinatra will air a Frank Sinatra Platinum radio special hosted by Tina Sinatra.
