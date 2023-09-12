Jeannie Seely Celebrates Five Years On Willie's Roadhouse On SiriusXM

(B! Noticed) Grand Ole Opry legend Jeannie Seely joined the SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse family as an air personality five years ago when she made her debut over Memorial Day weekend. The Grammy winner, country hitmaker and award-winning songwriter recently renewed her contract to continue her weekly show, Sundays with Seely, where she shares intimate conversations with Opry performers and fellow artists. With her charm and quick wit, she connects listeners with her memories and personal stories. Sundays with Seely airs on SiriusXM's Willies Roadhouse (ch. 61) from noon to 4 pm ET Sundays, re-airs at midnight to 4 am ET on Sundays, and is available on the SXM App.

During her five-year tenure, she has hosted and been instrumental on several SiriusXM specials, including Willie's Roadhouse Virtual Family Christmas, a Prime Country (ch. 58) Town hall featuring Exile, and has been featured as a special guest on the The Beatles Channel's (ch. 18) The Beatles Y'all Together Now with Tracy Gershon. Jeannie was also celebrated with An American Classic virtual town hall and album release special.

"It is still hard for me to believe that I get to be a part of this wonderful family!! I had been listening to Willie's Roadhouse for quite a while, loving the voices of Charlie Monk, Dallas Wayne and Paula Nelson, but I never even thought about doing what they do," shared Jeannie Seely. "I was so thrilled when I was given this opportunity, and I can honestly say that it has become one of the highlights of my career," shared Jeannie Seely. "I look forward to doing the show every Sunday and hearing from so many fans that I wouldn't have the opportunity to know otherwise. Thank you Willie Nelson and SiriusXM for granting me this privilege!"

"I'm so glad Jeannie Seely is on the Roadhouse," said Willie Nelson. "She is a good friend and does such a great job."

