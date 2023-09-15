Darius Rucker Shares 'Southern Comfort'

() Darius Rucker is once again captivating audiences with what Billboard praises as "one of the most distinctive voices of country's modern era" as he further previews his highly anticipated new album, Carolyn's Boy, with today's release of feel-good song "Southern Comfort."
Written by Chris LaCorte ("Ain't That Some," "Blue Tacoma"), Matt Rogers ("'Til You Can't," "Freedom Was a Highway") and Josh Osborne ("Never Wanted to Be That Girl," "Body Like a Back Road"), the heartfelt homage to the South captures the essence of a region deeply rooted in tradition, hospitality and the joy of shared moments:
That gentle breeze makes me think I'm three sheets to the wind
When the fireflies light me up right makes the whole world spin
If sunsets were like whiskey, man, I'd be seeing double
Ain't nothing in this bottle gets me drunk as Southern Comfort
Today's release joins current single "Fires Don't Start Themselves" as well as No. 1 hit "Beers And Sunshine," recent release "Have A Good Time" in previewing his first solo project in six years, Carolyn's Boy, named for his late mother as an "homage to the greatest woman I've ever known."
Having shared the new music with fans across the country all summer on his Starting Fires Tour, Rucker is gearing up to take his wide-ranging catalog of hits across the pond with a recently announced run of European tour dates in early 2024.
April 19, 2024 Cologne, Germany || Cologne Live Music
April 21, 2024 Zurich, Switzerland || Zurich Kaufleuten
April 22, 2024 Munich, Germany || Backstage
April 24, 2024 Amsterdam, Netherlands || Paradiso
April 27, 2024 Manchester, U.K. || O2 Apollo
April 28, 2024 Newcastle, U.K || O2 City Hall
April 30, 2024 Birmingham, U.K || O2 Academy
May 1, 2024 Bristol, U.K || Beacon
May 3, 2024. London, U.K || Eventim Apollo
May 5, 2024 Leeds, U.K || O2 Academy
May 6, 2024 Glasgow, U.K || O2 Academy
May 9, 2024 Dublin, Ireland || Olympia Theatre
May 11, 2024. Belfast, U.K || Waterfront Hall
Rucker will also celebrate the release of his new album during the second year of his personally curated Riverfront Revival Music Festival set for Oct. 7-8 in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. In addition to Rucker himself, fans will be treated to performances by Turnpike Troubadours, Lainey Wilson, Band of Horses and more.
