Leah Kate Delivers 'SUPER OVER'

(ID) Today, platinum-selling singer and songwriter Leah Kate unveils her long-awaited debut album SUPER OVER, out now. Ushering a new chapter filled with empowerment, Leah redefines breakup pop with each song on the 14-track collection telling a unique story of heartbreak and moving on.

Leah Kate's meteoric rise was marked by her viral, platinum-selling hit, "10 Things I Hate About You," which captivated audiences worldwide with its infectious melodies and relatable lyrics. Now, with SUPER OVER, she displays an even more profound and personal musical journey that promises to strike a chord with listeners.

"SUPER OVER is a reflection of my own experiences and emotions during a time when I was involved with a very toxic person," Leah shared. "It's a rollercoaster ride through love, heartbreak and self-discovery. Writing this album helped to heal me and I hope my fans will find solace and connection in these songs."

Leah spent the summer teasing the new album to her fans with recently released tracks such as "Unbreakup" and "Get In Loser," which UPROXX called a "spot on summer song," in addition to the title track, "Super Over," and "Space," both of which epitomize her knack for turning the rawness of real-life experiences into anthems that are simultaneously infectious and uplifting.

The breakthrough artist is bringing her pop-rock anthems and undeniable charisma to several cities in North America this fall for her headlining 'SUPER OVER Tour,' which kicked off in Indianapolis, IN earlier this week. Tonight she will celebrate the release of SUPER OVER at Atlanta's Music Midtown festival, opening for P!nk and Pitbull, before continuing on to stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more.

SUPER OVER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Friday, Sep 15th - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown

Monday, Sep 18th - Washington DC- Songbyrd DC

Tuesday, Sep 19th - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

Thursday, Sep 21st - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

Friday, Sep 22nd - Toronto, CA - Adelaide Hall

Sunday, Sep 24th - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Tuesday, Sep 26th - Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig

Thursday, Sep 28th - Chicago, Il - Bottom Lounge

Friday, Sep 29th - Minneapolis, MN - University of Minnesota

Sunday, Oct 1st - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Wednesday, Oct 4th - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

Thursday, Oct 5th - Houston TX - HOB Bronze Peacock

Friday, Oct 6th - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Sunday, Oct 8th - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

Monday, Oct 9th - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

Tuesday, Oct 10th - San Diego, CA - SOMA Side Stage

Thursday, Oct 12th - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

Sunday, Oct 15th - Boise, ID - Neurolux

Monday, Oct 16th - Salt Lake City - Soundwell

Wednesday, Oct 18th - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

Thursday, Oct 19th - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

