Preston Pablo Shares 'Believe' Lyric Video

(Republic) Quadruple platinum, JUNO Award winning Canadian singer/songwriter, Preston Pablo releases a new single, "Believe" via 31 East / Republic Records / Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company.

"I'm super excited to be putting out music like this," Preston shares. "Especially after playing in the pop space for the last while, putting out R&B music feels right. Some of my earliest music leans very R&B so getting to tap back into that space is refreshing. I think "Believe" is a great transitional record for the newer fans who haven't heard my R&B side of my music. The blend of pop mixed in with early 2000s R&B melodies make it feel like the perfect song to initiate this new journey."

On the heels of his quadruple platinum certified and top 5 Top 40/Hot AC charting single, bringing home the 2023 JUNO Breakthrough Artist of the Year award, and is fresh off opening select Canadian dates for NF, Preston Pablo is showing no signs of slowing down. He follows up his hit single "Flowers Need Rain" and his summer smash "For Keeps" with his latest moody R&B track "Believe" produced by Grammy Award certified songwriter & producer, Rico Love (Usher, Beyonce, Wiz Khalifa, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Rowland).

"I truly believe in Preston's style, voice and energy," says Rico Love. "He's a generational talent and he's a REAL person! Someone who is pure in heart and will only sing things that feel real to him. I look forward to a lifetime of success with him."

With his honest lyrics and an R&B melody, the emerging artist released, "Love You Bad", closing 2022 by showcasing his ability to cross genres. Last year was a banner year for Preston, with the rising chart success of his major label debut "Flowers Need Rain" with multi-platinum producer-songwriters Banx & Ranx. The triple platinum-selling single currently has over 79M global streams and has reached the #1 spot at Mainstream AC in Canada and has been holding strong in the top five at radio across Mainstream AC, Hot AC, and Top 40 since October 2022. "Flowers Need Rain" was the #1 most Shazamed track in Canada, achieved multiple global Viral Top 50 Spotify playlist adds (such as Germany, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and more), won the SOCAN most popular Anglophone song of the year, and has over 200 million audience impressions at Canadian Radio.

Preston's upcoming EP shows his growth and transition from young pop into a mature R&B sound. The music is warm, dark and moody which will be depicted throughout his campaign.

