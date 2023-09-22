Kristian Bush Revisits 'House On A Beach' With New Island Remix

(CW) The calendar might say Saturday is the first day of autumn, but Kristian Bush is living on tropical time this weekend with his island remix of beloved fan favorite "House On A Beach."

"House On A Beach (Island Mix)," the follow-up to Kristian's island remix of "Little Umbrellas," is available now. "One of the magic pieces of streaming music is that catalog songs have value that they never did before because we have access to them and what we might've missed the first time," Kristian says, referencing songs that have been out for a while. "This is another look at what was everybody's favorite song for a long, long time.

"House On A Beach" originally appeared on Bush's 2015 solo debut "Southern Gravity." Fans immediately related to the song's sandy wish for a carefree beachfront future. "House On A Beach" was the last track on the album and became a sleeper hit with an assist from Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio on SiriusXM, which routinely played the song.

Kristian wanted to breathe new life into it with a breezy reggae remix. "One of the things I do is reinterpret and I reinvent," Kristian said. "I do it for myself, and I do it for others. I have to pay attention when a song's popularity outpaces its project."

The famed singer, songwriter and producer is diving further into sonic island escapism when he plays Island Hopper Songwriter Fest in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, next weekend and Meeting of the Minds in Gulf Shores, Alabama, at the end of October. Presented by Parrotheads in Paradise, a philanthropic group of Jimmy Buffet fans, Meeting of the Minds is an annual convention that offers several days of friendship, fun, music and optional meetings and seminars.

"The Parrothead community really not only accepted but encouraged me when we first met during the pandemic," Kristian said. "Now, with this grief that the community's walking around in (following Jimmy Buffett's passing), I can't think of a better place or group of people that I might be able to help with the music I make."

