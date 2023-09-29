AJR Share New Song 'Yes I'm A Mess'

(RM) AJR share an empowering new single entitled "Yes I'm A Mess" today via their own AJR Productions label and Mercury/Republic Records. Most importantly, it turns the page on another chapter for the group as they recently announced their anxiously awaited fifth full-length album, The Maybe Man, out on November 3rd.

On "Yes I'm A Mess" and upcoming The Maybe Man album the band said: "We put absolutely everything we had into this album, visuals, and tour. Down to every little detail. Get ready to immerse yourself in this world."

AJR have teased The Maybe Man throughout the past year or so with previous releases including "The Dumb Song" which piled up nearly 20 million global streams and nearly 2 million YouTube views on the music video. "The DJ Is Crying For Help," released end of 2022, which has already reached nearly 20 million global streams and 4.3 million YouTube views on the music video. Upon release, Rolling Stone named it among "All The Songs You Need To Know This Week." Everything capped off with "I Won't" which has amassed over 52 million global streams and 4.3 million YouTube views on the music video. The band delivered a seismic performance of the track on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Inciting critical applause, including MTV who hailed it as "another catchy bop that doubles as an extremely relatable social commentary."

Recently they also released "God Is Really Real" which the group wrote about their father Gary Metzger who tragically passed away earlier this year. The heartfelt song resonated in the hearts of listeners worldwide who had grown to love Gary as an unofficial fourth member of the band.

