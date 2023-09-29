Hannah Grae Releases 'It Could've Been You'

(Elektra) 21-year-old self-taught musician Hannah Grae has shared her brand-new track "It Could've Been You," available now on all streaming platforms HERE. Hannah initially teased a clip of the song on her socials, amassing over 3.3 million views on TikTok alone. Written alongside Rob Brinkmann, "It Could've Been You" oozes with 00s pop punk energy as the song showcases Hannah's stunning vocals. The cathartic lyrics have resonated strongly with fans online, as Hannah expresses her relief that a relationship has come to an end while she thinks about what could've been.

Speaking of the new song, Hannah says: "I wrote 'It Could've Been You' a while after the breakup. Before that, I found it pretty difficult to write about romantic relationships. I think this concept was a new sense of vulnerability that I wasn't ready to unlock. I thought for a while about the ways in which I could write about this specific relationship and the phrase 'what could have been' kept recurring. I was so thankful and grateful that the relationship had ended, and there were no real hard feelings towards the other person. This is one of the only songs on my second body of work that I'd say is a happy, hopeful and all around positive song. The others are laced with a sense of doom even if they sound happier, which is my comfort when writing. So, 'It Could've Been You' (conceptually) is completely out of my comfort zone. I wanted it to be upbeat, funny, sarcastic and confident in what it is.

When writing, we referenced Bowling for Soup, Green Day, Paramore, American Hi-Fi, and Avril Lavigne as well as classic 2000s movies such as Mean Girls and Shrek. We played the opening scenes on loop while writing and this helps me get that magical "this is something great" feeling. I'm so proud of this song and how I finally managed to get over my fear of writing about relationships. I hope that people can scream the lyrics, whether it's at one of my shows or in their car, and be confident in the decision they've made for themselves."

"It Could've Been You" follows the release of "Screw Loose", a hard hitting track which kicked off a new era for Hannah after she released her first body of work Hell Is A Teenage Girl in April. This summer, Hannah impressed festival crowds across the UK and Europe as she performed at 2000Trees Festival, Brighton's The Great Escape, Neighbourhood Weekender, Liverpool Sound City, Focus Wales, Standon Calling Festival, Paris' Rock En Seine, Budapest's Sziget Festival, Madrid's Mad Cool Festival, Belgium's Pukkelpop Festival, Reading & Leeds Festival, and All Points East to name a few!

Named an artist to watch by Rolling Stone UK, as well as being listed as one of NME's 100 essential emerging artists for 2023, Hannah began captivating online audiences with her rewrites of popular songs and covers posted from her garden shed, resulting in over 150k subscribers to her YouTube channel and 272k followers on TikTok. Merging nostalgic elements of No Doubt, Alanis Morrisette, and The Bangles and modern storytelling lyrics inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, and Taylor Swift - Hannah's self-taught musical education seats her firmly in the lineage of cross-genre women making musical waves.

