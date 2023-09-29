Ne-Yo Reveals 'Link Up' Video

(CMG) Ne-Yo announced his new single "Link Up," a smooth and seductive song that was produced by Hitmaka, Cardiak and Wu10 and samples the 1980s R&B hit "Looking Up To You," recorded by Michael Wycoff.

As part of the single release, the multiplatinum musician also unveiled the corresponding, official video for "Link Up." The visual also includes appearances by Hitmaka, TikToker Ayo Tay and his STARZ co-star Terrence Green from their hit show "Step Up: High Water." Watch the video below.

The new single comes as his renowned "Champagne and Roses Tour" with Mario and special guest Pleasure P approaches its finale with shows in Sugar Land, TX tonight and a pair of California dates during the first week of October. From there, NE-YO will play two additional shows - October 21 at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, CA and December 1 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Over the course of the summer, NE-YO continued to shine on a wide array of stages, including a headlining performance at The White House's 4th of July celebration on the South Lawn. He also delivered his iconic hits at Michael Rubin's renowned, Hamptons white party in July that brought together the biggest titans in business, entertainment, sports and music.

"Link Up" marks his first release since his eighth studio album, Self Explanatory, which included collaborations with Yung Bleu, Jeremih and Trippie Redd. His collaboration with Jeremih on "U 2 Luv" topped Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart for three weeks.

9.29.23 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10.3.23 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10.4.23 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

10.20.23 Phoenix AZ Arizona State Fair - An Evening with NE-YO

