Amelia Moore Releases 'FUMD (feat. jxdn)' Video

(Capitol Music Group) Amelia Moore - who has amassed over 150 million combined global streams since making her recording debut in late 2021 - teams up with jxdn on her new single, "FUMD." The track opens with the gentleness of a lullaby but quickly explodes into a cathartic anthem for anyone who's ever found their sleep interrupted by recurring dreams of their ex. Released today by Capitol Records, "FUMD" was produced by Moore's frequent collaborator Pink Slip.

In the accompanying video, Moore and jxdn unleash their verses with punk rock fervor over the course of a sleepless night that leads them to the beach, where they still find no respite. View the video, which was directed and produced by Skylar Steinberg, below.

As Moore and jxdn teased the track online ahead of its release, they caught the attention of Kehlani, who posted, "this is gunna be insane." Moore performed "FUMD" live for the first time at her sold-out headline show at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles. She gave a small group of fans a first look at the video last week during an exclusive listening event. Moore, who has been lauded as an Apple Music UP NEXT artist, a Vevo DSCVR artist and a SiriusXM Hits 1 to Watch artist - will be supporting Lolo Zouai on the North American leg of her spring tour. The run kicks off on April 11 in San Francisco at Bimbos 365 and includes shows at NYC's Irving Plaza (April 27) and the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (May 13).

Set for release on May 19, teaching a robot to love ...in other ways, a limited signed and numbered vinyl release that includes the songs from the deluxe edition of Moore's debut EP plus a live EP, is available for pre-order HERE. Euphoria hailed teaching a robot to love as "arguably the strongest debut project any artist could wish to make" and awarded five out of five stars. EARMILK predicted, "Amelia Moore is destined for greatness." Moore recently made her late night television debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and supported FLETCHER on her sold-out North American tour.

Amelia Moore - Spring 2023 Tour Dates

All dates supporting Lolo Zouai

4/11 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbos 365

4/14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

4/15 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

4/18 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Otherside

4/20 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4/22 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

4/24 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

4/25 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

4/27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4/28 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

5/01 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

5/3 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

5/5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs

5/6 - Austin, TX - Antone's

5/7 - Dallas, TX Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room

5/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

5/10 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

5/12- Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

5/13- Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

