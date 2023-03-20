Dave Koz & Friends Announce Summer Horns Tour

(JKPR) Dave Koz & Friends will return in 2023 with a fresh incarnation of the Summer Horns tour, which will find the chart-topping saxophonist teaming up with two other sax greats - Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius. Acclaimed vocalist Maysa will join the powerhouse lineup on July 16, August 19, 25, 26 and 27 and September 2 and 3.

The Summer Horns 2023 tour will kick off on June 30 at The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FL and conclude with two consecutive nights at Thornton Winery in Temecula, CA (September 23 and 24). The run includes a two-night stand at Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, CA (July 8 and 9), numerous festival performances and a return to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (August 27), which will mark Koz's 10th time as a headliner at the legendary venue. See below for itinerary.

The high-octane, feel-good summer show will feature songs from each artist's catalog plus material from 2013's Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns and 2018's Summer Horns II From A To Z. Both albums debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart. Over the course of his career, Koz has amassed a loyal audience that turns out for performances on land and sea. He'll be visiting Spain, Morocco and Portugal with three sold-out, back-to-back cruises in May 2023 and two sold-out cruises to Greece, Turkey, Israel and Egypt in 2024.

As Koz's fanbase continues to grow, he's found some unexpected supporters. In this article for Esquire, writer Jeff Gordinier chronicled his own journey from cynic to fan and observed, "The person who embraces the musicianship of the likes of Dave Koz is one who has found peace and has zero f*cks to give."

Koz recently shared his new single, "Wrapped Up in Your Smile." He wrote the soulful romantic ballad with Philippe Saisse, who produced it. View the official video below: The pair also collaborated on Koz's 2020 album, A New Day, and 2022's Christmas Ballads.

2023 Tour Dates - Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns

Featuring Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius

Plus Maysa on Select Dates *

Dates subject to change. Additional dates to be announced.

6/30 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

7/1 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park

7/8 - St. Helena, CA Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery

7/9 - St. Helena, CA Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery

7/14 - Sandy Springs, GA - Byers Theatre

7/15 - Kansas City, MO - Muriel Kauffman Theatre

7/16 - Winter Park, CO - Winter Park Jazz Festival*

7/21 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

7/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center For The Performing Arts

8/11 - Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Parx Casino

8/12 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion For The Performing Arts

8/19 - Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Jazz Festival *

8/20 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

8/25 - Dallas, TX - McFarlin Auditorium *

8/26 - Houston, TX - Brown Theater *

8/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Bowl *

9/2 - High Point, NC - John Coltrane Jazz Festival*

9/3 - Charleston, SC - Low Country Jazz Festival*

9/8 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

9/22 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

9/23 - Temecula, CA - Thornton, Winery

9/24 - Temecula, CA - Thornton, Winery

