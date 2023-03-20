Robert E Jones Visits The Hills of Arkansas With New Album

Promo photo

(ArtistPR) Gracing March with a soulful and authentic musical experience, Robert E Jones' mesmerizes with his stirring new record. Creatively titled 'The Hills of Arkansas,' the new album is one which spans the genres of Country and Folk music, and displays a rich and authentic blend of stories, emotions, and narratives.

Inspired by the artist's own personal experiences, as well as his endless love and adoration for his dogs and family, Robert's newest work is in ways a moving personal portrait. The new album is sure to move listeners by its raw, simple, yet touching pictures that display the experience of growing up in rural Arkansas.

Shimmering within the lines are themes that are rooted in a belief in God, family, and an appreciation for dogs as friends and therapy. Featuring Robert Jones on the acoustic guitar and mandolin, coupled with Dennis Smith on percussion, background vocals, engineering, and mixing, the artist's new album also displays Tim Crouch (Alan Jackson's fiddler) on fiddle, banjo, and mandolin, and Brandon Patterson playing upright bass.

This fantastic collective is further graced by Elijah Brinson on electric bass and mandolin, and Michael Brinson on dobro and mixing, and Rick Endel on keyboard, Hammond B3, and strings.

"The love of my life is my wife, Donna. Without her, I would be content to sit in my study and sing to myself," says Robert. She has encouraged me to make this music available to others. "I hope you find some comfort, joy, pleasure, and blessing while listening to the music God has given me. It is up to Him where it goes and who it touches."

