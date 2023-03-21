Darius Rucker Announces Riverfront Revival Music Festival Lineup

Event poster

(EBM) Back for its second year after a massive inaugural success, Riverfront Revival has just released its impressive 2023 lineup curated by Darius Rucker and produced by the seasoned team at SRE Entertainment.

The festival, set to take place Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at North Charleston's beautiful Riverfront Park, will be headlined by multi-Platinum and three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Rucker and Turnpike Troubadours with performances by Lainey Wilson, Band of Horses and Greensky Bluegrass. Festival-goers will also hear the sounds of Niko Moon, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Drivin N' Cryin, Megan Moroney, Wilderado, Cha Wa, Elvie Shane, Yesterday's Wine, Carter Faith, Wayne Graham, Randall Fowler, Haley Mae Campbell, Emily Curtis and Grayson Little.

Music will play across two stages from 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday. Gates will open at 12 p.m. each day. Riverfront Revival will also feature curated offerings of the Lowcountry's best food, libations, art and culture along the beautiful backdrop of the Cooper River.

Fans can snag a limited number of presale tickets now starting at $170 for General Admission and $525 for VIP (plus taxes and fees; layaway plans available starting at $25) by visiting RiverfrontRevival.com and signing up for Riverfront Revival's e-newsletter to automatically receive a presale code. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 24. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will once again benefit the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

