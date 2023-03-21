The Chapin Sisters To Perform At Harry Chapin at 80 Concert

Event poster

(Fanatic) The Chapin Sisters to perform as part of "Harry Chapin at 80" retrospective concert along with their father, Grammy-winner Tom Chapin, that will be taking place April 26, 2023 at the Keswick Theatre (291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038).

"When I come back, will the streets recognize my feet?," sings sibling duo on upcoming "Bergen Street" single, an ode to their former Brooklyn home.

Harry Chapin was one of our most passionate, political, prolific and inspiring songwriters. This Long Island icon has reached a milestone birthday - his 80th - and his family feels a celebration is in order! In the long rich history of Family Groups in American Roots Music, The Chapin Family has a special place. When these singers, songwriters and extraordinary live performers come together, magic happens.

Tom Chapin, Steve Chapin, Jen Chapin, and The Chapin Sisters (Abigail Chapin and Lily Chapin) are all award-winning musical artists with active careers and multiple recordings, who just happen to be related, and who love making music together.

Two generations of the musical Chapin Family will gather to bring the songs of Harry Chapin to life. Backed by The Harry Chapin Band (including Big John Wallace and Howard Fields), the Chapin Family will perform Harry's classic songs, including "Cat's In The Cradle," "Taxi," "W•O•L• D," and many more.

Related Stories

More Chapin News