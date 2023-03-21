The Dryes Announce Tour Dates With Jo Dee Massina

(Milestone) Acclaimed country duo The Dryes announce they will join chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated iconic country artist Jo Dee Messina for a handful of dates as direct support on her national "Heads Carolina Tails California" tour. Riding the wave of their latest, uplifting single, "Who Needs To Hear This" (March 3), the pair continue to rise as a leading act in the country space with the power to stay for the long haul as they solidify themselves as an emotionally gripping live act.
"These are things you dream about as an artist," share The Dryes. "We would sing 'Bye-Bye' at our shows for years and now to be asked to go on tour with Jo Dee Messina is completely full circle! We couldn't be more thankful for her support and can't wait to hit the road with her!"
Known for their irresistible melodies and passionate storytelling, The Drye's possess a warmness and sincerity that is palpable. Approaching their songwriting with a wide-armed embrace to all parts of the human experience, from life's most joyful moments to its most trying, they are effectively playing a role in the de-stigmatization of mental health and encouraging a brave acceptance and love of the human condition. From releasing music speaking candidly on their own real-life marital highs-and-lows to sharing their most private and agonizing experiences of loss and grief to delivering cheerful ballads full of color, The Dryes continue to stand alone in the industry as an act that has built a career from nothing but sheer authenticity, cementing themselves as a force for good.
Friday, April 14 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Friday, April 28 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
Saturday, April 29 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive
Friday, May 19 - Doswell, VA - AfterHours @ The Meadow Event Park
Friday, June 23 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Thursday, June 29 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Friday, July 28 - Kearney, NE - Buffalo County Fair
Thursday, October 19 - Greenville, SC - The Foundry at Judson Mill
Saturday, October 21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
