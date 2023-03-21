The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Chart Topping 'American Made'

Cover art

(2911) The Oak Ridge Boys are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their hit song "American Made." Written by Bob DiPiero and Pat McManus, "American Made" was first released as a single in February 1983. It became a national ad jingle for Budweiser and later for Cambria USA. It also became their 7th #1 hit! The Oaks re-recorded this classic hit in 2007 for a special Support Our Troops CD to benefit the USO. The CD was sold exclusively at participating 7-Eleven stores in the United States.

"It's hard to believe that "American Made" has been going strong for 40 years," shares Joe Bonsall. "Every night the audience still sings every word with us. It's a fun song to sing!"

The Oak Ridge Boys are also celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the release of their album, 'Colors.' In 2004, 'Colors,' the title track was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Country Performance by a Group or Duo with Vocals. Additionally, the Gospel Music Association nominated the album for Country Album of the Year. Produced by Duane Allen and Michael Sykes, 'Colors' was released by Gaither Music.

"In the early 2000s, I wrote a song and a book called, 'G.I. Joe & Lillie,' about my parents, who were both WWII Army veterans," continues Bonsall. "The Oak Ridge Boys included the song on our 2003 Gaither Music album project, Colors, helping propel my little book to bestseller status! Norah Lee Allen, Duane's wife, also wrote a song for the Colors album. 'This Is America' is a beautiful patriotic anthem and features Richard on lead." The Oak Ridge Boys are currently touring the country on their 2023 Front Porch Singin' Tour and are continuing to add dates.

The Oak Ridge Boys Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAR 24 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort / Bowler, Wisc.

MAR 25 - Medina Entertainment Center / Hamel, Minn.

APR 13 - Prairie's Edge Casino Resort / Granite Falls, Minn.

APR 14 - WinnaVegas Casino / Sloan, Iowa

APR 15 - Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel / Tama, Iowa

APR 21 - The Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 22 - Alabama Theatre / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

APR 27 - Bologna Performing Arts Center / Cleveland, Miss.

APR 28 - Oxford Performing Arts Center / Oxford, Ala.

MAY 05 - Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast / Bay St. Louis, Miss.

MAY 06 - L'Auberge Lake Charles / Lake Charles, La.

MAY 12 - River Spirit Casino Resort / Tulsa, Okla.

MAY 13 - Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

MAY 23 - The Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 03 - June Jam / Ft. Payne, Ala.

JUN 06 - The Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 08 - Hartville Kitchen / Hartville, Ohio

JUN 09 - Hartville Kitchen / Hartville, Ohio

JUN 10 - Hartville Kitchen / Hartville, Ohio

JUN 15 - Northern Lights Casino / Walker, Minn.

JUN 16 - Oshkosh Arena / Oshkosh, Wisc.

JUN 17 - Andiamo Celebrity Showroom / Warren, Minn.

JUN 21 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center / Shipshewana, Ind.

JUN 22 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center / Shipshewana, Ind.

JUN 23 - Odawa Casino Resort / Petoskey, Mich.

JUL 01 - John 316 Ministries Community Festivals / Charlotte, Ark.

JUL 04 - The Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

JUL 07 - Hazel Ruby-McQuain Amphitheater / Morgantown, W. Va.

JUL 08 - Renfro Valley Barn Dance / Mount Vernon, Ky.

JUL 22 - Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel / Salamanca, N.Y.

JUL 23 - Porter County Fair Offices / Valparaiso, Ind.

JUL 25 - Charles J. Zettek Municipal Complex / Elk Grove Village, Ill.

