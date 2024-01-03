The Oak Ridge Boys' Vocalist Joe Bonsall Retires From Touring

(2911) Putting truth to the viral rumors, Joe Bonsall, tenor singer for fifty years for The Oak Ridge Boys, has officially announced his plans to retire from touring. During a Saturday, December 30th concert in Greenville, Mississippi, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban introduced Ben James (Doyle Lawson, Dailey & Vincent) to an enthusiastic audience at Harlow's Casino Resort.

Bonsall shares this message with his legion of Oak Ridge Boys Fans: "Many of you know I have been battling a slow onset (over four years now) of a neuromuscular disorder. I am now at a point where walking is impossible, so I have basically retired from the road. It has just gotten too difficult. It has been a great 50 years, and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys, band, crew, and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all. I will never forget, and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer, I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying. There is a young man named Ben James singing for me out there, and he needs your love and encouragement ... his sound is different than mine, but he brings a ton of talent to the table! The Oak Ridge Boys will finish the Farewell Tour without me, but rest assured, I am good with all of it! God's Got It!!!"

Ben James was no stranger to The Oak Ridge Boys, being introduced to them in 2022 during a concert in Wheeling, West Virginia, where Daily & Vincent were also on the bill.

"Joe handed me the mic and said, 'You've got the next verse,' James said. "And I'm not sure I will ever get over that moment. 'Elvira' was always on repeat when I was growing up. It's still one of those timeless songs that never grow old."

The Oak Ridge Boys are planning a full touring calendar for The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour. They anticipate returning to the studio with Grammy-winner Dave Cobb in late January, their fifth pairing with the legendary super-producer.

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour:

Sat, JAN 20 The Grand 1894 Opera House Galveston, Texas

Sun, JAN 21 The Grand 1894 Opera House Galveston, Texas

Fri, FEB 02 Boot Barn Hall (Gainesville) Gainesville, Ga.

Sun, FEB 04 Family Gras Mardi Gras Plaza Metairie, La.

Sun, FEB 11 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo San Antonio, Texas

Thu, FEB 29 Florida Strawberry Festival 2024 Plant City, Fla.

Fri, Mar 01 The Alliance Center Burlington, N.C.

Sat, MAR 02 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, Ala.

Sun, MAR 03 Norton Auditorium University of North Alabama Florence, Ala.

Fri, MAR 15 Foxwoods Resort Casino Ledyard, Conn.

Sat, MAR 16 American Music Theatre Lancaster, Pa.

Sun, MAR 17 American Music Theatre Lancaster, Pa.

Sat, MAR 23 Sugar Creek Casino Hinton, Okla.

Thu, APR 04 Oxford Performing Arts Center Oxford, Ala.

Fri, APR 05 City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium Morganton, N.C.

Sat, APR 06 Alabama Theatre North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Wed, APR 10 Clay County Agricultural Fair Green Cove Springs, Fla.

Sat, APR 13 George H Henderson Jr. Exposition Center Lufkin, Texas

Sat, APR 27 Paramount Arts Center Ashland, Ky.

Fri, MAY 17 Peoples Bank Theatre Marietta, Ohio

Sat, MAY 18 The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour Defiance, Ohio

Fri, JUN 07 Hartville Kitchen Hartville, Ohio

Sat, JUN 08 Hartville Kitchen Hartville, Ohio

Wed, JUN 26 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, Ind.

Thu, JUN 27 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, Ind.

Fri, JUN 28 Meramec Music Theatre Steelville, Mo.

Related Stories

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made: Farewell Tour

The Oak Ridge Boys Team With Alabama To Honor The Gaithers With 'Jesus And John Wayne'

The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone

George Jones Tribute Concert Adds Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Uncle Kracker, The Oak Ridge Boys

News > The Oak Ridge Boys