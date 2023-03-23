.

Exploring Birdsong Release 'No Longer We Lie' Video

03-23-2023

Exploring Birdsong
Cover art

(Freeman Promotions) Acclaimed young alt-pop/prog trio Exploring Birdsong have released their new video single "No Longer We Lie", the final single from their new EP 'Dancing in the Face of Danger', out tomorrow via Long Branch Records.

"'No Longer We Lie' probably encapsulates the overarching themes of the new EP the strongest, and as a composition, is one of the songs we're proudest of," comment the band. "The chorus took us the most time to figure out of anything else on the record, but we feel it paid off; it's one of the least conventional choruses we've written but we wanted it to represent the chaos shown in the lyrics throughout the song. 'We will make them feel hell now'."

A beautifully curious blend of pop-sensibility, delicacy, experimentation and heaviness -British piano led, guitar-less trio Exploring Birdsong are paving their own musical path with their new record 'Dancing in the Face of Danger'.

Their acclaimed 2019 debut EP 'The Thing With Feathers' - a concept release centered on the Seamus Heaney poem 'Bye Child' and the story of Kevin Halfpenny, one of the most bizarre cases of child cruelty ever recorded - caught the eyes of key players in the UK press (PROG Magazine, Kerrang! Magazine, Classic Rock Magazine) and garnered two Progressive Music Awards nominations in the same year.

'Dancing in the Face of Danger', recorded and mixed at Northstone Studios, Bridgend, builds on the musical foundations of 'The Thing With Feathers'. The five track EP has an evolutionary growth with synthesizers and a live string section adding texture and gravity to the piano led core, and whilst the record isn't conventionally conceptual, lyrically, the band describe each track as 'having its own tale to tell'.

