.

Onyx Share New Single 'The Boom Boom Bap'

03-23-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Onyx Cover art
Cover art

(Glass Onyon) Queens NY hip hop icons Onyx have been at the top of the game for three decades now, ever since the release of their BLACKbuster debut album, 1993's groundbreaking Bacdafucup.

Combining the hardness of gangsta rap with the intelligence of hardcore hip hop, Bacdafucup achieved the seemingly impossible, massive mainstream success without an ounce of compromise and made Onyx a household name.

30 years later, Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz are still showing 'em how it's done. Blood On Da X is a brand new studio album that brings back the glory and gory days of '90s hip hop with hard-hitting beats and irate rhymes that'll stick in your head and send jolts of energy up and down your spine.

Check out the album's first single, the group's tribute to the classic 808 hip hop beat (with a hat tip to KRS-One) and sound of gunfire it evokes, "The Boom Boom Bap." The duo even shot a slick performance video in collaboration with the visual stylists at Pinkall Productions that brings the gritty, hypnotic track to life.

Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Onyx Share New Single 'The Boom Boom Bap'

More Onyx News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Possible Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- Springsteen- more

Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more

Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more

advertisement
Reviews

Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023

Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak

The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher

Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago

Party Favors For St Patrick's Day

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'

Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup

AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival

Primus Recruit Tool Stars For Upcoming Benefit Concert

Silverstein Expand Misery Made Me For Deluxe Edition

Jackson Browne Announces Summer Tour

Metal Church Announce New Album Congregation of Annihilation