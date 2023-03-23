Onyx Share New Single 'The Boom Boom Bap'

(Glass Onyon) Queens NY hip hop icons Onyx have been at the top of the game for three decades now, ever since the release of their BLACKbuster debut album, 1993's groundbreaking Bacdafucup.
Combining the hardness of gangsta rap with the intelligence of hardcore hip hop, Bacdafucup achieved the seemingly impossible, massive mainstream success without an ounce of compromise and made Onyx a household name.
30 years later, Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz are still showing 'em how it's done. Blood On Da X is a brand new studio album that brings back the glory and gory days of '90s hip hop with hard-hitting beats and irate rhymes that'll stick in your head and send jolts of energy up and down your spine.
Check out the album's first single, the group's tribute to the classic 808 hip hop beat (with a hat tip to KRS-One) and sound of gunfire it evokes, "The Boom Boom Bap." The duo even shot a slick performance video in collaboration with the visual stylists at Pinkall Productions that brings the gritty, hypnotic track to life.
Watch the video below:
