Setting Sun Share Lyric Video For 'Cool' New Single

(Big Hassle) The Hudson Valley, NY based indie rock-folk band Setting Sun share sweet single and lyric video, "Cool" out everywhere now. The lively, acoustic guitar-driven track captures the multi-faceted paradoxes of what it means to love life. The band's self-produced first album in ten years, The Feelings Cure is due out May 19 via Young Love Records and is available for pre-order now. Plus, join Setting Sun live in Woodstock, NY for their official album release show on May 18.

The bright, acoustic track "Cool," out today, was initially made for a Coke commercial, and after not winning the spot, Levitt was left with a song he loved. Levitt shares, "I got hired to write 60 seconds of music to go along with a final edit of a commercial. I ended up writing a song I loved and not getting the commercial. I then got to rework it and make it a full song. It's a spirited story of a love for life captured through the beauty, confusion and paradoxes the world presents itself as."

With the newest, most comprehensive body of work yet on the horizon, Setting Sun is ready to re-introduce themselves. In the band's current iteration, alongside Levitt are long-time collaborators Lawrence Roper (keyboards, vocals) and Jonathan Hambright (drums) and John Burdick (bass/vocals).

The forthcoming sixth studio album by Setting Sun, The Feelings Cure, was recorded like no other Setting Sun record--diligently. Explaining the creative process and creating the album while now being a father, Levitt says, "I wasn't sure if I'd be able to get in the creative zone with set times of having to turn creativity on and off like a switch. I used to write and record in creative blasts when I felt it come on like a wave or virus. Having kids forced me to write, record, and mix within the gaps of being a father. The maturity shows on this record."

Over ten rich tracks, Levitt turns inward to blend genres and juxtapose upbeat instrumentals and production with melancholic lyrics. Unafraid to take risks and allowing himself to create without reserve, the album chronicles Levitt further discovering himself and his artistry, culminating in the band's most realized work to date.

While producing the album, Levitt learned to listen to himself and how he was feeling to best use his time and play to his strengths. "I produced this record myself in my studio and enlisted friends to lay down some tracks like drums, harmonies, violins, etc. One trick I learned is to be aware of my mood. If I wasn't feeling a creative wave, I'd then do some mixing. If I was in the creative zone, I'd sit and write and record a part to one of the songs." The creative process became casual, free-flowing and unforced. Levitt says, "Most of the sounds you hear on this record were written and recorded simultaneously, so you're getting the raw thing, not a reenactment of the moment it was written, this is the moment."

The latest release follows the previously shared "Feelings Cure," a track that aims to resist feelings of pain and sadness through music. Levitt says the track is about "denial and playing music and finding a cure for sadness or pain." Written three months into the start of the pandemic, Levitt was forced to confront the reality of diving back into music, only this time, in quarantine with his wife and toddler which presented brand new challenges. Levitt adds, "It took a while to be able to turn on the creativity at will according to the clock, but I found it was actually possible. The limitations made me more productive. This song was one of the first I recorded for the new record and maybe it helped get out some of that frustration from being forced into a new life and future not made by my choice."

Setting Sun will celebrate the release of their first album in ten years album with a show at Colony in Woodstock, NY on May 18. The following month, on June 3, the band will play at Dogwood in Beacon, NY and later, June 15, the band will perform at Riverside Concerts in Germantown, NY.

