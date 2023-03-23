.

Superbloom Returning With 'Life's A Blur' EP

03-23-2023

Superbloom Cover art
Cover art

(Earshot) Brooklyn, NY alternative rock band Superbloom has announced a June 8th release date for its new EP 'Life's A Blur.' The four-piece, made up of Dave Hoon (vocals/guitars), Tim Choate (guitars), Brian DiMeglio (bass) and Matteo Dix (drums), has released the EP's first single "Head First".

A conscious progression from 2021's breakthrough debut full-length 'Pollen,' the songs that make up the forthcoming EP have a harder edge and an undeniable, ever-present weight. Superbloom reach greater depths of sound through dynamic, varied songs and interludes that range from ethereal to manic, all while retaining those signature hooks, dreamy tones, and infectious bouncy rhythms that made their debut so irresistible.

'Life's A Blur' was produced by Superbloom, and recorded by Brian DiMeglio (Bartees Strange, Quinton Brock) at Brooklyn Recording Paradise with mixing/mastering by Zach Tuch (Touché Amore, Cafuné's 'Tek It', Silverstein). The album art is by Houston-based psychedelic collage artist, Patrick Turk.

The new tracks showcase an expansion into new sonic dimensions and dynamics as Superbloom find themselves in both roaring, heated high-octane songs, like the new single "Head First."

The band has announced an EP release show at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made on June 10.

