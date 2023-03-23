Weight Of Emptiness Release 'Defrosting' Video

(Sliptrick Records) Chilean metal group Weight Of Emptiness have released "Defrosting", their latest video taken from the recent album Withered Paradogma, out via Sliptrick Records on March 7th, 2023.

The band released this statement; "When our true essence manages to thaw the ice walls of the soul, we can be ourselves and face the challenge of controlling our own life, without the heavy burdens imposed by society or the rigid standards of upbringing. That also happens on a social scale, and the people also begin to understand where they want to go and where they come from. "Defrosting" invites the listener to defrost the soul and look towards our roots to find a path in the future."

Weight Of Emptiness have also announced that we will be part of the Latin American Fullmoon Tour 2023 that celebrates the 30 years of the giants Moonspell which will include shows in Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil.

