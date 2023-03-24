2024 70000TONS OF METAL Cruise Details Announced

(70KTM) The 70000TONS OF METAL festival organizers have announced that the twelfth edition of the floating festival will sail on January 29th to February 2nd from Miami, Florida - Cruise Capital of the World - to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom of the Seas.

The festival will once again host 60 Heavy Metal bands spanning all subgenres and welcome 3000 metalheads from around the world. Freedom of the Seas, a Freedom class cruise ship, offers a host of amenities and complimentary dining options. Guests will also enjoy unrestricted festival access to all 120+ performances across four stages:

The Royal Theater is a five-storied concert hall. The more intimate Star Lounge offers the local club vibe. A third indoor stage, Studio B, provides an arena-like atmosphere. Lastly, but most notable, the Pool Deck Stage: The World's Biggest Open Air Stage structure to sail the Open Seas. This colossal stage is surrounded by bars, plenty of room to sunbathe and even hot tubs incorporated into the stage itself, offering guests the unique opportunity to watch their favorite metal bands from the comfort of a hot tub.

The ship will sail to Puerto Plata - the Dominican Republic's oldest city in the north and the pioneer of tourism in the country. The city is famous for Parque Independencia, the "Central Park" of Puerto Plata and a popular meeting point. Take a cable car to the top of "Monte Isabel de Torres", a peak rising 2,600 feet above sea level. Swim and snorkel at Sosua beach and then grab some lunch or a beverage at one of the many nearby restaurants and bars. Try some local fare with a bowl of la Bandera: a meat stew with rice, beans, and fried plantains or a saucy Pescado con coco (fish in coconut sauce).

La Casa de la Cultura is a three-story Victorian house that features local arts exhibits, a contemporary art gallery, library and store with local goods for sale. Find yourself some of the oldest, most translucent amber in the world, which Puerto Plata is famous for.

As the festival organizers continually strive to innovate and improve the Heavy Metal Festival Experience for their guests and their surroundings, festivalgoers will once again have the option to purchase a Carbon Offset when booking their Private Cabin or Single Ticket for 70000TONS OF METAL 2024. For the eleventh voyage of 70000TONS OF METAL in 2023, nearly 15% of their customers chose to purchase the additional Carbon Offset. The funds contributed through the Carbon Offset Program went to Greentripper's Improved Cookstoves in Ghana project.

