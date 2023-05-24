49 Winchester and ERNEST Cover Willie Nelson Classic For Spotify Singles

(TrailRunner International) Spotify has released a new Spotify Singles featuring collaborations from some of Spotify's 2023 Country Artists to Watch, country group 49 Winchester and rising country star ERNEST.
ERNEST, a two-time ACM nominated artist with over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, joined forces with country soul group 49 Winchester for a modern take on Willie Nelson's legendary hit, "Night Life."
This single starts off with smooth vocals before breaking into a bluesy, up-tempo rendition of the song's iconic melody, rounded out with strong features of bass and electric guitar. Check it out here.
