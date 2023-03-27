Adrian Johnston And Josh Abbott Share New Duet 'What You Never Told Me'

(Big Picture Media) Texas native Singer/Songwriter, Country Radio hitmaker and CEO Adrian Johnston has released a new single "What You Never Told Me" with Josh Abbott of the Josh Abbott Band. The duet speaks of the unspoken words that long to be said, heard and understood by a partner. Written from a married perspective, the song shares a couple's back-and-forth revelations of a struggling marriage.

Adrian Johnston's smooth, evocative vocals paired with Josh Abbott's warm charm compliment the song's explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations into a cathartic release. The pair together make a gritty, soulful anthem of solidarity.

Written with Josh Abbott and Zac Maloy (Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton) over a Zoom call in April 2021, Adrian had just discovered she was pregnant, with her co-writers being some of the first to find out. The first time mom, who uprooted her life in Dallas leaving her family, friends and city life, moved to East Texas for love and had a baby with her husband in 2021.

Laced with vulnerability throughout the verses, Adrian explains feeling the "need to be understood as a hormonal mom-to-be that was scared" during the recording of the duet. Adrian recorded the song 7 months pregnant, and has since been balancing the new dynamic of motherhood, marriage, music and entrepreneurship.

