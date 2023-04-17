Allison Asarch Gives Hootie & the Blowfish Hit A Country Makeover

(Anchor) Country singer/songwriter and recording artist Allison Asarch recently released a cover of the 1995 hit Hootie & the Blowfish song "Only Wanna Be with You."
The song, written by Darius Rucker, Dean Felber, Mark Bryan and Jim Sonefield, was the third single released from the Hootie & the Blowfish album Cracked Rear View and reached #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart. Cracked Rear View went on to become the biggest-selling album in Atlanta Records' history, with "Only Wanna Be with You" remaining a fan-favorite tune today.
"Cover songs were a big part of my journey finding my voice out of the opera world and back into the mainstream music world," Allison explains. "I've always been a fan of this song by Hootie & the Blowfish. It's a classic and I knew that if I were to release a cover song, I wanted to do Only Wanna Be With You and flip the song on its head into a ballad. I also wanted to sing it from a woman's perspective. I hope I encouraged a new way for fans to dance to the song at their wedding or hear a timeless tune they always loved in a way they'd never heard it before."
