Amanda Stewart Opens 'Window' With New Video

(Milestone) With her soul residing in Montana, Americana artist Amanda Stewart channels an open hearted and authentic approach to her music. Today, Stewart delivers the third rock influenced single "Window" - off her forthcoming 12-track album Venom, due Friday, July 28.
Written on the other side of the beginning stages of a relationship, Stewart reflects on all the "what ifs" that come with the territory over an ambitious rock sound previously foreign to the project. Featuring hard-strummed electric guitar and unyielding drums over simultaneously grimy and polished full throated vocals, Amanda introduces another side of herself as a musician and vocalist.
"I used to stress over new relationships - 'why haven't they called me back? What are they doing right now? Why won't they just say what they're thinking?'- etcetera," Amanda reveals. "But I finally got to a point in my life where I finally stopped and thought, you know, if this relationship is going to happen, I cannot be the only person making an effort, and that was so liberating."
"Window" succeeds the release of "Drugs," - unveiled by Americana UK, Andrew Frolish remarked, "Lyrically heartbreaking, 'Drugs' is performed with real emotion by Stewart and her collaborators Collin Elmore and Reuben Bidez of Nashville band Cabin Boys, whose voices are full of character. The trio's beautiful harmonies ache with compassion over an atmospheric arrangement with a gentle rhythm, swelling keys and moody electric guitar."
