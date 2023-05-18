Andrew Jannakos Reflects On How Fatherhood Has Inspired Him With 'Changing Me'

(Sony Music Nashville) Singer-songwriter Andrew Jannakos debuted a new track today, "Changing Me." The song, written by Jannakos along with Dave Cohen, Ray Fulcher, and Lee Thomas Miller, shines a light on the ways in which being a father has inspired growth in Jannakos. Listen to "Changing Me" HERE.
"'Changing Me' isn't only a song for my son. It's a song that shows that parents grow just as much as their little ones," Jannakos said. "We watch them grow every day, week, month. But we never sit back and see the change that they made in our lives as parents and people. They make us better."
The cover art for the track (above) was a drawing made by his wife's son, Brenson, who Jannakos adopted two years ago. Jannakos is celebrating the two-year anniversary of Brenson's adoption with his new song "Changing Me," which details the incredible bond the father and son have. Read more about his son's adoption story in a previous interview with E! News here.
Earlier this year, Jannakos released his new song "Meet My Maker," which MusicRow praised as a "wafting, lovely, pastoral ode." Additionally, his recent release "Gettin' There" was considered a "New Country Song You Need To Hear Right Now" by Country Now. The Nash News lauded his voice on the track, calling it "as smooth as can be."
Slash Does Surprise Jam- Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic- Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Slash Does Surprise Jam With Dorothy At The Troubadour
Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic
Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast
Metallica Get Animated For 'Inamorata' Video
Butcher Babies Deliver 'Red Thunder' With New Video
Saving Abel Reveal 'Baptize Me' Video
Crashing Wayward Get 'Closer' With New Video
Stitched Up Heart Go 'To The Wolves' With New Single