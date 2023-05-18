.

Andrew Jannakos Reflects On How Fatherhood Has Inspired Him With 'Changing Me'

05-18-2023

(Sony Music Nashville) Singer-songwriter Andrew Jannakos debuted a new track today, "Changing Me." The song, written by Jannakos along with Dave Cohen, Ray Fulcher, and Lee Thomas Miller, shines a light on the ways in which being a father has inspired growth in Jannakos. Listen to "Changing Me" HERE.

"'Changing Me' isn't only a song for my son. It's a song that shows that parents grow just as much as their little ones," Jannakos said. "We watch them grow every day, week, month. But we never sit back and see the change that they made in our lives as parents and people. They make us better."

The cover art for the track (above) was a drawing made by his wife's son, Brenson, who Jannakos adopted two years ago. Jannakos is celebrating the two-year anniversary of Brenson's adoption with his new song "Changing Me," which details the incredible bond the father and son have. Read more about his son's adoption story in a previous interview with E! News here.

Earlier this year, Jannakos released his new song "Meet My Maker," which MusicRow praised as a "wafting, lovely, pastoral ode." Additionally, his recent release "Gettin' There" was considered a "New Country Song You Need To Hear Right Now" by Country Now. The Nash News lauded his voice on the track, calling it "as smooth as can be."

