Anna Rose Gets Introspective On New Single 'Alameda'

Single art

(Black Panda PR) For more than a decade, multi-talented singer, songwriter, and guitarist Anna Rose has wowed us with her expert musicianship. What truly stands out, however, is her refreshing vulnerability as she "prepares to make her stand." (People Magazine)

Rose has a way of digging through the depths of her soul, finding the unvarnished truth, and sharing it beautifully with her audience. She makes no exception on her latest single, "Alameda," available on all streaming platforms now.

This marks the third release from her forthcoming record Last Girl of the Rodeo, due out later this year. "'Alameda' is very much about the breakup of my marriage," shares Rose.

"It's extremely autobiographical and it was a really hard one to write for that reason. Alameda is this tiny island off of San Francisco-and the way it was described to me was this beautiful place with pretty houses and sweet families. I realized that it was the fantasy of this place that I wanted to run away to, that I had completely fictionalized it in my mind. It's not really about Alameda, it's about the tornado that takes you to a fantasy path forward, like the yellow brick road."

"Alameda" follows Rose's two previous releases from Last Girl of The Rodeo - "Back on My Bullsh*t" and "Whatever Gets You Through the Night." On "Back on My Bullsh*t," Rose introduces meditative distortion and emphatic vocals that slowly come into focus as the track progresses. Rose then shifts from a wispy ethereal soundscape into layers of impeccable production on "Whatever Gets You Through the Night," recalling hints of Massive Attack.

"As a whole, this record - Last Girl of the Rodeo - was the ultimate exercise in stripping away all the bullsh*t and simply telling the truth," says Rose. "It's an autobiographical concept record. It's a record you make when you have nothing left to lose...or gain."

Related Stories

More Anna Rose News