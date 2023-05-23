Autopsy The Last Hours of... 'Eazy-E' Premiere Announced

Website screenshot

(ReelzChannel) Autopsy: The Last Hours of... "Eazy-E" premieres on REELZ TV on Sunday, June 4 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. On March 26, 1995 the music world was shocked by the sudden death of the "Godfather of Gangster Rap" Eric 'Eazy-E' Wright.

He grew up on the crime-ridden streets of Compton California and fell into selling crack cocaine. But the constant threats of imprisonment and gang violence persuaded him to work towards a more legitimate enterprise in rap music.

Setting up Ruthless Records with money from drug-dealing, Eazy-E and his friends developed a new West Coast rap sound that reflected the harsh realities of life in their neighborhoods. Initially just a manager Eazy-E was encouraged to get behind the microphone where he soon found fame and fortune as a solo rapper as well as a founding member of controversial group N.W.A.

But his career came to an abrupt end when he was diagnosed with HIV at the age of 30 and fans, friends and family were left stunned when a month later he was dead. In the months and years that followed questions over his diagnosis and death cast a shadow of doubt over his final weeks.

So what really happened? Renowned forensic pathologist and medical examiner Dr. Michael Hunter analyzes every detail to get to the truth of how Eazy-E died. Autopsy: The Last Hours of... is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

Related Stories

More Eazy-E News