Autopsy The Last Hours of... 'Eazy-E' Premiere Announced

(ReelzChannel) Autopsy: The Last Hours of... "Eazy-E" premieres on REELZ TV on Sunday, June 4 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. On March 26, 1995 the music world was shocked by the sudden death of the "Godfather of Gangster Rap" Eric 'Eazy-E' Wright.
He grew up on the crime-ridden streets of Compton California and fell into selling crack cocaine. But the constant threats of imprisonment and gang violence persuaded him to work towards a more legitimate enterprise in rap music.
Setting up Ruthless Records with money from drug-dealing, Eazy-E and his friends developed a new West Coast rap sound that reflected the harsh realities of life in their neighborhoods. Initially just a manager Eazy-E was encouraged to get behind the microphone where he soon found fame and fortune as a solo rapper as well as a founding member of controversial group N.W.A.
But his career came to an abrupt end when he was diagnosed with HIV at the age of 30 and fans, friends and family were left stunned when a month later he was dead. In the months and years that followed questions over his diagnosis and death cast a shadow of doubt over his final weeks.
So what really happened? Renowned forensic pathologist and medical examiner Dr. Michael Hunter analyzes every detail to get to the truth of how Eazy-E died. Autopsy: The Last Hours of... is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.
Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer- KISS Cancel Kick Off Show of Euro Farewell Tour- Exodus Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- more
Van Halen and Kurk Cobain Guitars Highlight Music Icons Auction- Violent Femmes To Perform Special Livestream- Led Zeppelin- more
Cassadee Pope Recruits JAX For New Version Of 'People That I Love Leave'- Tyler Hubbard Scores Second No. 1 From Debut Solo Album- more
Summer Walker Announces 'One Night Only' Concert- Swizz Beatz Releases 'Take 'Em Out' Video Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip- more
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
KISS Cancel Kick Off Show of Euro Farewell Tour
Exodus Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency
The Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston Leaving Tour To Have Surgery
Pennywise, Descendents Lead Punk In The Park Lineup
Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road
Van Halen In the Studio For 'OU812' Anniversary
Kreator Unleash 'Conquer and Destroy' Video
W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For North American 40th Anniversary Tour Leg